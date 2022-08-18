Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) volume exceeds 9.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 17, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened at $10.75, lower -4.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.815 and dropped to $10.31 before settling in for the closing price of $10.90. Price fluctuations for HOOD have ranged from $6.81 to $52.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.10% at the time writing. With a float of $563.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 213,414. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $10.67, taking the stock ownership to the 415,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 110,000 for $10.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,180,069. This insider now owns 228,748 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) saw its 5-day average volume 11.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 37.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.72 in the near term. At $11.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.71.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are currently 880,334K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,815 M according to its annual income of -3,686 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 318,000 K and its income totaled -295,000 K.