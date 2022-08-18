SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On August 17, 2022, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) opened at $6.79, lower -8.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.79 and dropped to $6.22 before settling in for the closing price of $6.85. Price fluctuations for SILV have ranged from $5.20 to $10.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.50% at the time writing. With a float of $139.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.15 million.

In an organization with 838 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.11%, while institutional ownership is 52.77%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 22.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.78. However, in the short run, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.63. Second resistance stands at $6.99. The third major resistance level sits at $7.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.49.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

There are currently 146,119K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 908.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -22,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 9,610 K.