Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) 20 Days SMA touches 22.87%: The odds favor the bear

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $0.9052, up 16.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.821 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Over the past 52 weeks, TLIS has traded in a range of $0.72-$9.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.40%. With a float of $23.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 242 employees.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Talis Biomedical Corporation is 10.34%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 218,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 7,053,176 shares.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.18) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -92.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Talis Biomedical Corporation’s (TLIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

Looking closely at Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Talis Biomedical Corporation’s (TLIS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1817. However, in the short run, Talis Biomedical Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0999. Second resistance stands at $1.2195. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3589. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8409, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7015. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5819.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.15 million has total of 26,619K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,190 K in contrast with the sum of -192,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 570 K and last quarter income was -27,010 K.