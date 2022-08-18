The Walt Disney Company (DIS) posted a 9.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on August 17, 2022, with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock priced at $123.45, down -1.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.48 and dropped to $122.57 before settling in for the closing price of $124.96. DIS’s price has ranged from $90.23 to $187.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 170.70%. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

The firm has a total of 190000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.61, operating margin of +5.55, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 64.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 357,090. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $119.03, taking the stock ownership to the 28,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 226 for $132.50, making the entire transaction worth $29,945. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.39% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Walt Disney Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 178.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Walt Disney Company, DIS], we can find that recorded value of 24.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 12.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.56.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 60.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.20. The third major resistance level sits at $125.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $120.18.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 216.56 billion, the company has a total of 1,823,058K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 67,418 M while annual income is 1,995 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,504 M while its latest quarter income was 1,409 M.