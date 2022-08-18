Search
Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 485,600 K

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $5.04, down -3.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.07 and dropped to $4.84 before settling in for the closing price of $5.07. Over the past 52 weeks, AUY has traded in a range of $3.70-$6.40.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 0.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.40%. With a float of $957.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $961.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5858 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +29.10, and the pretax margin is +21.13.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) saw its 5-day average volume 11.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) raw stochastic average was set at 28.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.01 in the near term. At $5.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.55.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.61 billion has total of 961,039K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,815 M in contrast with the sum of 147,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 485,600 K and last quarter income was 72,100 K.

Newsletter

 

134699

