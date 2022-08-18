ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) 20 Days SMA touches -2.02%: The odds favor the bear

On August 17, 2022, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) opened at $19.40, lower -8.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.4149 and dropped to $17.84 before settling in for the closing price of $19.83. Price fluctuations for ZIP have ranged from $13.78 to $32.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -97.20% at the time writing. With a float of $30.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.26, operating margin of -1.13, and the pretax margin is -1.25.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZIPRECRUITER INC. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 30,165. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 1,787 shares at a rate of $16.88, taking the stock ownership to the 70,724 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,786 for $17.17, making the entire transaction worth $30,666. This insider now owns 72,511 shares in total.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

Looking closely at ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 39.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.69. However, in the short run, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.12. Second resistance stands at $20.05. The third major resistance level sits at $20.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.97.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

There are currently 118,851K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 741,140 K according to its annual income of 3,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 227,260 K and its income totaled 8,420 K.