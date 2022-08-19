A major move is in the offing as ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) market cap hits 866.29 million

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) on August 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.44, plunging -0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.44 and dropped to $7.37 before settling in for the closing price of $7.45. Within the past 52 weeks, ARR’s price has moved between $5.57 and $11.18.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -2.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.40%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01, was worth 364,179. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 33,700 shares at a rate of $10.81, taking the stock ownership to the 55,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 28,763 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $310,750. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.81 million, its volume of 3.08 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.45 in the near term. At $7.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 866.29 million based on 114,635K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,790 K and income totals 15,360 K. The company made 48,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.