A major move is in the offing as Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) market cap hits 267.38 million

Company News

On August 18, 2022, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) opened at $0.31, lower -5.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Price fluctuations for ZOM have ranged from $0.17 to $0.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $965.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.90 million.

The firm has a total of 47 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.32, operating margin of -517.14, and the pretax margin is -501.22.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zomedica Corp. is 1.48%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 112,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500,000 shares.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -444.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 47.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zomedica Corp., ZOM], we can find that recorded value of 23.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 19.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2734, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3168. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3106. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3352. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3523. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2689, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2518. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2272.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Key Stats

There are currently 979,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 267.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,130 K according to its annual income of -18,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,750 K and its income totaled -3,940 K.

Trading Directions

