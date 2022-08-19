Aclarion Inc. (ACON) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 9 K

On August 18, 2022, Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) opened at $0.903, higher 21.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $0.883 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Price fluctuations for ACON have ranged from $0.78 to $4.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $3.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -224.13, operating margin of -4899.22, and the pretax margin is -8210.53.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aclarion Inc. is 15.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of -8210.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aclarion Inc. (ACON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 146.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aclarion Inc. (ACON)

The latest stats from [Aclarion Inc., ACON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.26 million was superior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5990. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1280. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4860. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7120, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3540.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Key Stats

There are currently 7,821K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60 K according to its annual income of -4,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9 K and its income totaled -936 K.