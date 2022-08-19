Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) plunged -1.48 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On August 18, 2022, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) opened at $0.4062, lower -1.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4099 and dropped to $0.3905 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for AKBA have ranged from $0.30 to $3.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 168.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.50% at the time writing. With a float of $181.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.60 million.

In an organization with 426 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 1,653. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,567 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 43,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer sold 7,656 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $16,619. This insider now owns 217,263 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4010, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4217. However, in the short run, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4098. Second resistance stands at $0.4195. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4292. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3904, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3807. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3710.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are currently 183,849K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 70.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,580 K according to its annual income of -282,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 126,760 K and its income totaled 29,280 K.