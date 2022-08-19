Search
Steve Mayer
Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 480,280 K

A new trading day began on August 18, 2022, with Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) stock priced at $59.30, up 0.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.92 and dropped to $59.13 before settling in for the closing price of $59.24. APO’s price has ranged from $45.97 to $81.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 23.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.20%. With a float of $347.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2153 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 16.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 1,217,246. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $60.86, taking the stock ownership to the 484,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $57.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,152,622. This insider now owns 506,385 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.91% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.97.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.94 billion, the company has a total of 574,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,952 M while annual income is 1,838 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 480,280 K while its latest quarter income was 68,120 K.

