CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -20.25% last month.

A new trading day began on August 18, 2022, with CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) stock priced at $1.17, up 9.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4399 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. CEAD’s price has ranged from $0.95 to $13.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 12.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.60%. With a float of $7.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.80 million.

In an organization with 31 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of -14.51, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of CEA Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CEA Industries Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, CEA Industries Inc.’s (CEAD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3440, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4054. However, in the short run, CEA Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4366. Second resistance stands at $1.5732. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0334. The third support level lies at $0.8968 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.00 million, the company has a total of 7,954K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,639 K while annual income is -1,338 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,015 K while its latest quarter income was -1,761 K.