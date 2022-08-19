DAVE (Dave Inc.) dropped -2.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 18, 2022, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) trading session started at the price of $0.59, that was -2.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.63 and dropped to $0.5827 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. A 52-week range for DAVE has been $0.54 – $15.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -187.40%. With a float of $194.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.99 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dave Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 1,266,972. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,094,168 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 93,305,022 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 656,654 for $0.66, making the entire transaction worth $430,765. This insider now owns 95,399,190 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dave Inc. (DAVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.24 million, its volume of 7.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4774. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6250 in the near term. At $0.6512, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6723. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5777, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5566. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5304.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

There are 371,990K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 288.23 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -5,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,550 K while its last quarter net income were -34,840 K.