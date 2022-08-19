DBGI (Digital Brands Group Inc.) dropped -8.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) kicked off on August 18, 2022, at the price of $0.153, down -8.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1598 and dropped to $0.1424 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Over the past 52 weeks, DBGI has traded in a range of $0.10-$6.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -311.60%.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], we can find that recorded value of 5.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 177.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1703, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2517. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1560. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1666. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1734. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1386, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1318. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1212.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.74 million has total of 13,876K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,580 K in contrast with the sum of -32,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,430 K and last quarter income was -7,830 K.