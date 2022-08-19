Search
Steve Mayer
DexCom Inc. (DXCM) 20 Days SMA touches 0.34%: The odds favor the bear

On August 18, 2022, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) opened at $88.22, lower -0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.53 and dropped to $86.77 before settling in for the closing price of $88.14. Price fluctuations for DXCM have ranged from $66.89 to $164.86 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 33.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.50% at the time writing. With a float of $391.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.63, operating margin of +10.86, and the pretax margin is +7.10.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DexCom Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25, was worth 83,070. In this transaction EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $83.07, taking the stock ownership to the 138,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s EVP Managing Director Dexcom V sold 1,000 for $72.55, making the entire transaction worth $72,550. This insider now owns 139,700 shares in total.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.32 while generating a return on equity of 7.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.40% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DexCom Inc. (DXCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 156.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

Looking closely at DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.71.

During the past 100 days, DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM) raw stochastic average was set at 30.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.18. However, in the short run, DexCom Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.45. Second resistance stands at $89.37. The third major resistance level sits at $90.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.93.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Key Stats

There are currently 392,582K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,449 M according to its annual income of 154,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 696,200 K and its income totaled 50,900 K.

