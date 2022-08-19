Exelon Corporation (EXC) last year’s performance of 34.68% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On August 18, 2022, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) opened at $46.32, higher 0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.71 and dropped to $46.135 before settling in for the closing price of $46.25. Price fluctuations for EXC have ranged from $33.87 to $50.71 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 3.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.40% at the time writing. With a float of $978.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $981.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31518 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.24, operating margin of +16.75, and the pretax margin is +5.62.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exelon Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 211,378. In this transaction CEO of Pepco Holdings LLC of this company sold 4,451 shares at a rate of $47.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s SVP & Corporate Controller sold 21,400 for $47.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,018,854. This insider now owns 2,337 shares in total.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exelon Corporation (EXC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Looking closely at Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Exelon Corporation’s (EXC) raw stochastic average was set at 58.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.47. However, in the short run, Exelon Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.64. Second resistance stands at $46.96. The third major resistance level sits at $47.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.49.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Key Stats

There are currently 980,472K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,347 M according to its annual income of 1,706 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,239 M and its income totaled 465,000 K.