Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) kicked off at the price of $4.19: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On August 18, 2022, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) opened at $3.78, higher 13.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.60 and dropped to $3.76 before settling in for the closing price of $3.70. Price fluctuations for HUSA have ranged from $1.07 to $16.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 51.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.20% at the time writing. With a float of $9.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.93 million.

The firm has a total of 2 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 699,304. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 564,000 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 406,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $566,573. This insider now owns 814,000 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA], we can find that recorded value of 2.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.02. The third major resistance level sits at $5.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.93.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

There are currently 9,928K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,330 K according to its annual income of -1,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 420 K and its income totaled -170 K.