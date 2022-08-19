No matter how cynical the overall market is, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) performance over the last week is recorded 0.03%

A new trading day began on August 18, 2022, with Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) stock priced at $38.97, up 0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.05 and dropped to $38.42 before settling in for the closing price of $38.94. LUV’s price has ranged from $34.36 to $56.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 129.50%. With a float of $591.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

The firm has a total of 62333 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 105,098. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $45.70, taking the stock ownership to the 23,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 540 for $43.88, making the entire transaction worth $23,697. This insider now owns 24,442 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Southwest Airlines Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV], we can find that recorded value of 4.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 29.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.45. The third major resistance level sits at $39.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.95.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.84 billion, the company has a total of 593,350K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,790 M while annual income is 977,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,728 M while its latest quarter income was 760,000 K.