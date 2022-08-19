No matter how cynical the overall market is WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) performance over the last week is recorded -64.42%

On August 18, 2022, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) opened at $7.15, lower -28.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.87 and dropped to $4.90 before settling in for the closing price of $7.16. Price fluctuations for WETG have ranged from $1.50 to $50.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.70% at the time writing. With a float of $72.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $305.45 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 92.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was better than the volume of 91090.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.77.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 321.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.63. However, in the short run, WeTrade Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.03. Second resistance stands at $12.93. The third major resistance level sits at $15.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.99.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

There are currently 195,033K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,381 K according to its annual income of 5,176 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,608 K and its income totaled -443 K.