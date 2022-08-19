Search
admin
admin

Now that Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s volume has hit 2.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

August 18, 2022, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) trading session started at the price of $1.59, that was -3.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.595 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. A 52-week range for CENN has been $1.05 – $14.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -38.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.00%. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenntro Electric Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6638, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2637. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5900 in the near term. At $1.6400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4950, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4000.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are 261,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 399.69 million. As of now, sales total 8,580 K while income totals -16,420 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.64%

Shaun Noe -
Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on August 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $188.42, plunging -0.02% from the previous trading day....
Read more

GFI (Gold Fields Limited) dropped -0.45 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
August 18, 2022, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) trading session started at the price of $8.96, that was -0.45% drop from the session before....
Read more

11.25% volatility in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) last month: This is a red flag warning

-
On August 18, 2022, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) opened at $0.14, lower -3.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW