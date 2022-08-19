Now that Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s volume has hit 2.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 18, 2022, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) trading session started at the price of $1.59, that was -3.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.595 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. A 52-week range for CENN has been $1.05 – $14.17.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -38.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.00%. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenntro Electric Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6638, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2637. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5900 in the near term. At $1.6400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4950, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4000.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are 261,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 399.69 million. As of now, sales total 8,580 K while income totals -16,420 K.