Rio Tinto Group (RIO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.57% last month.

On August 18, 2022, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) opened at $60.16, higher 1.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.555 and dropped to $59.9162 before settling in for the closing price of $59.66. Price fluctuations for RIO have ranged from $53.83 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 13.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 115.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 49000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.07. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.72. Second resistance stands at $60.96. The third major resistance level sits at $61.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.68. The third support level lies at $59.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,255,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,495 M according to its annual income of 21,094 M.

