Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) kicked off at the price of $35.90: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on August 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $36.46, plunging -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.70 and dropped to $35.01 before settling in for the closing price of $36.42. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $19.25 and $179.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.90%. With a float of $773.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

The firm has a total of 10422 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 65,342. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,753 shares at a rate of $37.27, taking the stock ownership to the 79,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,172,400. This insider now owns 92,616 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.63) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 215.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN], we can find that recorded value of 19.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 19.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 44.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.56. The third major resistance level sits at $38.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.35.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.37 billion based on 900,552K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,000 K and income totals -4,688 M. The company made 364,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,712 M in sales during its previous quarter.