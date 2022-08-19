Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is expecting 97.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) kicked off on August 18, 2022, at the price of $25.88, up 7.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.57 and dropped to $25.19 before settling in for the closing price of $25.49. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has traded in a range of $9.58-$36.86.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -88.80%. With a float of $110.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.21 million.

The firm has a total of 697 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 96,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $17.60, taking the stock ownership to the 28,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s General Counsel sold 4,940 for $15.17, making the entire transaction worth $74,940. This insider now owns 84,809 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS], we can find that recorded value of 2.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.09. The third major resistance level sits at $30.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.47.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.22 billion has total of 167,198K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,210 K in contrast with the sum of 2,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 67,980 K and last quarter income was 2,640 K.