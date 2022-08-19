Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) average volume reaches $16.30M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) kicked off on August 18, 2022, at the price of $6.54, down -0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.56 and dropped to $6.44 before settling in for the closing price of $6.52. Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has traded in a range of $5.69-$6.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 916.90%. With a float of $663.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 billion.

The firm has a total of 5590 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 2,755,850. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 408,274 shares at a rate of $6.75, taking the stock ownership to the 791,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 40,793 for $6.51, making the entire transaction worth $265,562. This insider now owns 1,111,973 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.18% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SIRI], we can find that recorded value of 11.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 68.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.62. The third major resistance level sits at $6.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.31.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.09 billion has total of 3,894,220K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,696 M in contrast with the sum of 1,314 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,253 M and last quarter income was 292,000 K.