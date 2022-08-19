STAB (Statera Biopharma Inc.) climbed 4.65 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 18, 2022, with Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) stock priced at $0.24, up 4.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2674 and dropped to $0.2378 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. STAB’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $4.66 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -37.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.40%. With a float of $21.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.04 million.

The firm has a total of 2 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.16, operating margin of -2057.00, and the pretax margin is -2346.46.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Statera Biopharma Inc. is 18.75%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2346.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Statera Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 65.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95

Technical Analysis of Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Statera Biopharma Inc., STAB], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s (STAB) raw stochastic average was set at 18.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2412, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0626. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2699. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2835. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2995. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2403, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2243. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2107.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.13 million, the company has a total of 37,465K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 260 K while annual income is -2,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,720 K.