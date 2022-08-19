Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) 20 Days SMA touches 5.23%: The odds favor the bear

August 18, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) trading session started at the price of $4.57, that was -0.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.73 and dropped to $4.51 before settling in for the closing price of $4.61. A 52-week range for TME has been $2.95 – $9.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 48.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.20%. With a float of $790.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.64 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5966 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.77% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Looking closely at Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), its last 5-days average volume was 12.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 53.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. However, in the short run, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.72. Second resistance stands at $4.83. The third major resistance level sits at $4.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are 1,677,530K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.78 billion. As of now, sales total 4,843 M while income totals 469,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,048 M while its last quarter net income were 96,000 K.