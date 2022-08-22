Search
Sana Meer
$37.82M in average volume shows that SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $6.52, down -5.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.5299 and dropped to $6.27 before settling in for the closing price of $6.68. Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has traded in a range of $4.82-$24.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -149.50%. With a float of $759.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $910.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -34.79, and the pretax margin is -44.24.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 54,601,197. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 6,683,133 shares at a rate of $8.17, taking the stock ownership to the 83,216,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,381,785 for $7.99, making the entire transaction worth $43,000,462. This insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.49 while generating a return on equity of -12.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Looking closely at SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), its last 5-days average volume was 51.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 51.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.50. However, in the short run, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.48. Second resistance stands at $6.64. The third major resistance level sits at $6.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.96.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.16 billion has total of 915,824K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,088 M in contrast with the sum of -483,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 389,310 K and last quarter income was -95,840 K.

