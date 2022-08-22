A major move is in the offing as Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) market cap hits 1.86 billion

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.71, plunging -9.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.72 and dropped to $9.435 before settling in for the closing price of $10.77. Within the past 52 weeks, RXRX’s price has moved between $4.92 and $29.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -177.30%. With a float of $144.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

The firm has a total of 400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -1795.79, and the pretax margin is -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 378,444. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $12.61, taking the stock ownership to the 98,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s President and COO sold 16,000 for $12.60, making the entire transaction worth $201,637. This insider now owns 295,107 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 102.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 59.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.27. The third major resistance level sits at $11.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.97.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.86 billion based on 170,774K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,180 K and income totals -186,480 K. The company made 7,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -65,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.