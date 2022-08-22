American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,422 M

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.50, plunging -4.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.57 and dropped to $13.96 before settling in for the closing price of $14.84. Within the past 52 weeks, AAL’s price has moved between $11.93 and $22.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -5.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.10%. With a float of $642.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 123400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 189,916. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 12,678 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 82,453 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

The latest stats from [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.25 million was inferior to 38.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 23.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.84. The third major resistance level sits at $15.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.29.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.64 billion based on 649,846K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,882 M and income totals -1,993 M. The company made 13,422 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 476,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.