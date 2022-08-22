Search
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) posted a -25.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.58, plunging -12.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.49 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. Within the past 52 weeks, BITF’s price has moved between $1.04 and $9.36.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 168.10%. With a float of $171.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.77%, while institutional ownership is 16.54%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Looking closely at Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), its last 5-days average volume was 7.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 14.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5270. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5633. Second resistance stands at $1.6267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3633.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 444.19 million based on 199,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 169,490 K and income totals 22,130 K. The company made 40,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.

