Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) posted a -25.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.58, plunging -12.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.49 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. Within the past 52 weeks, BITF’s price has moved between $1.04 and $9.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 168.10%. With a float of $171.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.77%, while institutional ownership is 16.54%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Looking closely at Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), its last 5-days average volume was 7.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 14.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5270. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5633. Second resistance stands at $1.6267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3633.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 444.19 million based on 199,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 169,490 K and income totals 22,130 K. The company made 40,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.