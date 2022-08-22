Can Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) hike of 49.61% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.90, plunging -8.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.80 and dropped to $7.07 before settling in for the closing price of $8.51. Within the past 52 weeks, GNS’s price has moved between $3.45 and $36.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 241 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.85, operating margin of -42.73, and the pretax margin is -48.37.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -45.54 while generating a return on equity of -11.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

The latest stats from [Genius Group Limited, GNS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was inferior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.60. The third major resistance level sits at $15.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.14. The third support level lies at $1.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 182.90 million based on 21,520K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,780 K and income totals -4,490 K.