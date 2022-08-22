Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.39%

A new trading day began on August 19, 2022, with Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) stock priced at $44.00, down -4.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.08 and dropped to $42.325 before settling in for the closing price of $44.30. CARR’s price has ranged from $34.12 to $58.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.00%. With a float of $840.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $845.70 million.

In an organization with 58000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.15, operating margin of +12.07, and the pretax margin is +11.64.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04, was worth 168,360. In this transaction Vice President, Controller of this company sold 3,682 shares at a rate of $45.73, taking the stock ownership to the 12 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s President, Fire & Security sold 33,036 for $56.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,851,813. This insider now owns 9,995 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carrier Global Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 58.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.86. However, in the short run, Carrier Global Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.60. Second resistance stands at $44.72. The third major resistance level sits at $45.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.21. The third support level lies at $40.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.28 billion, the company has a total of 841,583K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,613 M while annual income is 1,664 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,211 M while its latest quarter income was 573,000 K.