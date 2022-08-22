Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,839 M

August 19, 2022, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) trading session started at the price of $76.00, that was -11.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.2513 and dropped to $74.01 before settling in for the closing price of $83.47. A 52-week range for COIN has been $40.83 – $368.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -153.50%. With a float of $173.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3730 workers is very important to gauge.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coinbase Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 364,283. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,023 shares at a rate of $90.55, taking the stock ownership to the 33,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 3,930 for $97.24, making the entire transaction worth $382,153. This insider now owns 29,430 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by -$2.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

The latest stats from [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.08 million was superior to 10.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.43.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.68. The third major resistance level sits at $81.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.39.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are 219,480K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.79 billion. As of now, sales total 7,839 M while income totals 3,624 M. Its latest quarter income was 808,330 K while its last quarter net income were -1,094 M.