Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,839 M

Company News

August 19, 2022, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) trading session started at the price of $76.00, that was -11.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.2513 and dropped to $74.01 before settling in for the closing price of $83.47. A 52-week range for COIN has been $40.83 – $368.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -153.50%. With a float of $173.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3730 workers is very important to gauge.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coinbase Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 364,283. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,023 shares at a rate of $90.55, taking the stock ownership to the 33,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 3,930 for $97.24, making the entire transaction worth $382,153. This insider now owns 29,430 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by -$2.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

The latest stats from [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.08 million was superior to 10.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.43.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.68. The third major resistance level sits at $81.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.39.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are 219,480K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.79 billion. As of now, sales total 7,839 M while income totals 3,624 M. Its latest quarter income was 808,330 K while its last quarter net income were -1,094 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 255,840 K

Shaun Noe -
On August 19, 2022, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) opened at $17.20, higher 0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) market cap hits 6.40 million

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 19, 2022, with Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) stock priced at $0.4069, down -4.60% from the previous...
Read more

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.91% last month.

Shaun Noe -
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $140.47, down -2.86% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW