EPR Properties (EPR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.94% last month.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $49.36, down -6.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.79 and dropped to $46.48 before settling in for the closing price of $51.73. Over the past 52 weeks, EPR has traded in a range of $41.14-$56.38.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 148.60%. With a float of $73.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.99 million.

In an organization with 53 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of +48.64, and the pretax margin is +19.23.

EPR Properties (EPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of EPR Properties is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 22,570. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $45.14, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 4,543 for $55.02, making the entire transaction worth $249,956. This insider now owns 98,700 shares in total.

EPR Properties (EPR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.92 while generating a return on equity of 3.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -20.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at EPR Properties’s (EPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, EPR Properties’s (EPR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.63. However, in the short run, EPR Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.03. Second resistance stands at $51.56. The third major resistance level sits at $53.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.94. The third support level lies at $43.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.88 billion has total of 75,015K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 531,680 K in contrast with the sum of 98,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 160,450 K and last quarter income was 40,910 K.