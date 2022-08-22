Search
admin
admin

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -31.08%

Top Picks

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.85, plunging -12.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9488 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.97. Within the past 52 weeks, GOVX’s price has moved between $0.55 and $7.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -14.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.40%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 820. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 2,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 4,464 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 162.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) saw its 5-day average volume 5.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 269.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5973, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1391. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8759 in the near term. At $2.0217, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0947. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6571, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5841. The third support level lies at $1.4383 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 48.70 million based on 9,517K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 390 K and income totals -18,570 K. The company made 80 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) last year’s performance of -80.47% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
On August 19, 2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) opened at $5.69, lower -5.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 206,870 K

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 19, 2022, with New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock priced at $3.00, down -2.65% from...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is expecting 3.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $3.62, down -5.61% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW