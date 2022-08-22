Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) last year’s performance of -37.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.30, plunging -8.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Within the past 52 weeks, AUMN’s price has moved between $0.29 and $0.63.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 31.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 81.20%. With a float of $127.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.11 million.

The firm has a total of 248 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.04, operating margin of -7.86, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26, was worth 10,292. In this transaction Senior VP and CFO of this company sold 25,430 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 307,871 shares.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8.18 while generating a return on equity of -16.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Golden Minerals Company, AUMN], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3334, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4059. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3152. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3599. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2204, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1703. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1256.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 49.61 million based on 167,428K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,600 K and income totals -2,100 K. The company made 5,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.