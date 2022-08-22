Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) 20 Days SMA touches -7.51%: The odds favor the bear

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $4.11, down -6.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.11 and dropped to $3.87 before settling in for the closing price of $4.18. Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has traded in a range of $2.69-$9.61.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -119.00%. With a float of $110.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2076.00, operating margin of -48048.50, and the pretax margin is -48024.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 227,065. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 68,579 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 364,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 400,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,600. This insider now owns 32,972,856 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -48024.00 while generating a return on equity of -16.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 28.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1039.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Looking closely at Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.55. However, in the short run, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.05. Second resistance stands at $4.20. The third major resistance level sits at $4.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.57.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 727.51 million has total of 173,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 200 K in contrast with the sum of -96,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 170 K and last quarter income was -33,480 K.