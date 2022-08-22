Investors finally get a glimpse of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) volume hitting the figure of 33.42 million.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $3.05, down -1.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.055 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $3.03. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has traded in a range of $2.42-$3.32.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 9.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.40%. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

In an organization with 53000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.21, operating margin of +22.64, and the pretax margin is +19.04.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.39 while generating a return on equity of 16.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 31.45 million. That was better than the volume of 28.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 63.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.83. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.05. Second resistance stands at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. The third support level lies at $2.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.77 billion has total of 15,737,155K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,500 M in contrast with the sum of 2,348 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,655 M and last quarter income was 603,440 K.