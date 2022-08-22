IonQ Inc. (IONQ)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.25, plunging -13.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.3392 and dropped to $6.59 before settling in for the closing price of $7.63. Within the past 52 weeks, IONQ’s price has moved between $4.16 and $35.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -76.80%. With a float of $176.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 97 workers is very important to gauge.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 27,500. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 498,614 for $5.65, making the entire transaction worth $2,815,374. This insider now owns 26,306,693 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 30.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 237.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

The latest stats from [IonQ Inc., IONQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.63 million was superior to 4.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.60. The third major resistance level sits at $7.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.61.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.52 billion based on 198,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,100 K and income totals -106,190 K. The company made 1,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.