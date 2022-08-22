Search
admin
admin

Last month’s performance of -15.51% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is certainly impressive

Top Picks

On August 19, 2022, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) opened at $0.8998, lower -0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.915 and dropped to $0.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Price fluctuations for HYMC have ranged from $0.28 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.40% at the time writing. With a float of $155.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 24.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0962, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0423. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9260 in the near term. At $0.9480, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9810. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8710, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8380. The third support level lies at $0.8160 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are currently 199,713K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 182.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,730 K according to its annual income of -88,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,830 K and its income totaled -8,980 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 19, 2022, with Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) stock priced at $2.12, down -3.67% from the...
Read more

Bank of America Corporation (BAC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $35.96, down -2.21% from the previous trading day....
Read more

14.35% percent quarterly performance for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.10, plunging -7.07% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW