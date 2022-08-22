Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) plunged 0.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

August 19, 2022, Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) trading session started at the price of $1.50, that was 0.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.969 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. A 52-week range for MTEK has been $1.01 – $3.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.70%. With a float of $4.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.24 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Maris-Tech Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Maris-Tech Ltd. is 43.45%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -231.78

Technical Analysis of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Maris-Tech Ltd.’s (MTEK) raw stochastic average was set at 47.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Maris-Tech Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8493. Second resistance stands at $2.1787. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3103, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1007. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7713.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Key Stats

There are 3,575K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.00 million. As of now, sales total 2,076 K while income totals -824 K.