Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) 20 Days SMA touches 22.04%: The odds favor the bear

On August 19, 2022, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) opened at $1.17, lower -16.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Price fluctuations for MNMD have ranged from $0.53 to $2.97 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.70% at the time writing. With a float of $371.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.74 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 12.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 13,838. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 20,350 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 3,860,438 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 9,856 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $6,801. This insider now owns 4,033,264 shares in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., MNMD], we can find that recorded value of 69.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (MNMD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7034, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1504. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0849. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3225. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4549. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7149, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5825. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3449.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Key Stats

There are currently 422,445K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 356.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -93,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -16,960 K.