No matter how cynical the overall market is ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) performance over the last week is recorded -13.07%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) on August 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.51, plunging -7.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.56 and dropped to $7.95 before settling in for the closing price of $8.69. Within the past 52 weeks, ACVA’s price has moved between $6.10 and $22.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -134.40%. With a float of $113.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1470 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.43, operating margin of -20.98, and the pretax margin is -21.61.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 37,370. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 2,931 shares at a rate of $12.75, taking the stock ownership to the 66,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer sold 16,535 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $332,023. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -19.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

The latest stats from [ACV Auctions Inc., ACVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was inferior to 1.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.80. The third major resistance level sits at $9.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.20.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.37 billion based on 157,316K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 358,440 K and income totals -78,180 K. The company made 115,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.