No matter how cynical the overall market is Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) performance over the last week is recorded -15.78%

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $4.74, down -8.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.75 and dropped to $4.415 before settling in for the closing price of $4.82. Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has traded in a range of $3.64-$32.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -75.20%. With a float of $95.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 710 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 50.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 242,990. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.86, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for $5.17, making the entire transaction worth $129,152. This insider now owns 58,333 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 24.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.65 in the near term. At $4.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.98.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 717.70 million has total of 147,365K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 277,470 K in contrast with the sum of -45,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 78,170 K and last quarter income was -29,370 K.