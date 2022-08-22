Now that CEL-SCI Corporation’s volume has hit 1.29 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 19, 2022, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) trading session started at the price of $4.25, that was 3.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.80 and dropped to $4.17 before settling in for the closing price of $4.22. A 52-week range for CVM has been $2.49 – $12.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.60%. With a float of $41.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.17 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CEL-SCI Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of CEL-SCI Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 168,750. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.25, taking the stock ownership to the 104,899 shares.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -95.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) raw stochastic average was set at 51.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.48. However, in the short run, CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.73. Second resistance stands at $5.08. The third major resistance level sits at $5.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.47.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Key Stats

There are 43,328K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 183.00 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -36,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -9,633 K.