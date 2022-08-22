PPL (PPL Corporation) dropped -0.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 19, 2022, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) trading session started at the price of $30.92, that was -0.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.97 and dropped to $30.66 before settling in for the closing price of $30.91. A 52-week range for PPL has been $24.98 – $30.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Utilities Sector giant was -5.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -97.20%. With a float of $735.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5607 employees.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PPL Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 828,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 27,600 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 111,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s President and CEO sold 27,553 for $29.00, making the entire transaction worth $799,037. This insider now owns 111,462 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.3) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.56% during the next five years compared to -61.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PPL Corporation (PPL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Looking closely at PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), its last 5-days average volume was 4.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.54. However, in the short run, PPL Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.97. Second resistance stands at $31.12. The third major resistance level sits at $31.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.35.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

There are 736,185K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.76 billion. As of now, sales total 5,783 M while income totals -1,480 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,696 M while its last quarter net income were 119,000 K.