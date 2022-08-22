Search
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 19, 2022, with San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) stock priced at $15.18, down -5.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.43 and dropped to $14.23 before settling in for the closing price of $15.15. SJT’s price has ranged from $3.75 to $15.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 384.90%. With a float of $44.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.41 million.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +95.60 while generating a return on equity of 816.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91

Technical Analysis of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s (SJT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.07 in the near term. At $15.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.67.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 706.07 million, the company has a total of 46,610K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,620 K while annual income is 35,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,890 K while its latest quarter income was 14,370 K.

