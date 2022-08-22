Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) kicked off at the price of $0.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

August 19, 2022, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) trading session started at the price of $0.29, that was 14.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.29 and dropped to $0.2355 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. A 52-week range for SECO has been $0.20 – $1.99.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 3.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -577.90%. With a float of $16.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 509 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.77, operating margin of -19.82, and the pretax margin is -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.32 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2564, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3837. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2915 in the near term. At $0.3180, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3460. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2370, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2090. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1825.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

There are 70,653K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.40 million. As of now, sales total 491,420 K while income totals -88,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,335 M while its last quarter net income were -58,034 K.