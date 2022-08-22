T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) volume exceeds 34.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $0.14, down -10.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1435 and dropped to $0.131 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 47.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.60%. With a float of $163.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 182 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.21, operating margin of -153.16, and the pretax margin is -175.50.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 4,767. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 152,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 10,600 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $5,183. This insider now owns 10,600 shares in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -175.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Looking closely at T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO), its last 5-days average volume was 77.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 14.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 200.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1536, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3744. However, in the short run, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1400. Second resistance stands at $0.1480. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1275, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1230. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1150.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.10 million has total of 171,037K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,060 K in contrast with the sum of -49,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,230 K and last quarter income was -16,500 K.