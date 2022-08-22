Search
Shaun Noe
Under Armour Inc. (UA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,349 M

Company News

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $8.73, down -5.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.75 and dropped to $8.26 before settling in for the closing price of $8.80. Over the past 52 weeks, UA has traded in a range of $7.22-$23.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $384.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to -7.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.62 in the near term. At $8.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.64.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.75 billion has total of 455,236K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,683 M in contrast with the sum of 360,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,349 M and last quarter income was 7,680 K.

